Eva Longoria on the DNC 2020 set Monday.

Eva Longoria anchored night one of the virtual Democratic National Convention from a Los Angeles studio, guiding viewers through segments like Joe Biden’s grandkids reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, musician Maggie Rogers performing on the Maine coast, and members of George Floyd’s family leading a moment of silence. Night one had range, from democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, but it was missing the magic of an in-person convention. Still, it felt like organizers did the best they could under the circumstances.

The only moments that were really awkward to me were when they cut to people who were supposed to be clapping at home but they weren’t aware they were on camera. Whoops.

Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out night one of the DNC wearing a custom "VOTE" necklace from ByChari, a Black-owned jewelry brand. Founder Chari Cuthbert told the Daily Beast she got a call from Obama’s stylist several weeks ago about ordering the necklace, “but we had no idea where she was going to wear it.” After seeing the ex-FLOTUS sporting it during her speech, Cuthbert said she sat at her desk and cried.

Obama said in her remarks that Americans must "vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it" to end the chaos of the Trump presidency. "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” she said.

If you’re wondering why Obama didn’t mention Kamala Harris at all, that’s because her speech was pre-taped before Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate. Eagle-eyed Yello readers may have noticed the Biden campaign sign behind Obama that used the old logo with the old font, suggesting the speech wasn’t filmed in the past week.

Jonathan Hoefler, the founder of Hoefler & Co. which created the new Biden-Harris logo font Decimal, wrote in a blog post that to prepare for the eventual running mate announcement, they designed logo concepts for every. Possible. Pick.

“Logos are meaningfully informed by the shapes of their letters, and a logo designed for an Eisenhower will hardly work for a Taft,” Hoefler wrote. “The solution, naturally, involves the absurd application of brute force: you just design all the logos you can think of, based on whatever public information you can gather.”

Hoefler said they added the names of every possible credible pick they noticed in op-eds and “not once did the campaign even hint at a preference for one name over another.”

“While the press debated the merits of the candidates’ backgrounds, my discussions concerned the shapes of their names,” he wrote. “Short names versus long ones; names that began with awkwardly-shaped letters; names with ornery kerning pairs. Names whose letters aligned strangely with Biden, disqualifying entire categories of visual arrangement; names that run long, thanks to a W or M, or short because of an I, or all three at once.”

He called good political design “a rigorous, single-blind study” and said he was proud to have worked with the Biden campaign on the new logo.

Credit: Trump campaign store

President Trump’s long journey from mask rejection to acceptance reached its logical conclusion Monday: his campaign store is now selling branded masks.

The campaign is selling 12 different reusable face coverings for $15 that say “MAGA,” “TRUMP,” or feature a Trump-Pence logo, in red, white, blue, black, or camo. Face-and-neck coverings are also available for $18. To promote the masks, the campaign began running 30 different versions of Facebook ads about them on Tuesday.

New Dolly Parton mural celebrates her Black Lives Matter support

bbandrews #blm #seenonmywalk #listentodolly @kimradfordartist #nashvillemurals "Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?" #dollyparton

In an interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton weighed in on Black Lives Matter, saying, “of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

The quote was added to a new mural of Parton on the side of the 5 Spot music venue in East Nashville by artist Kim Radford. Radford told the Tennessean Parton’s Billboard cover story dropped right as the mural was being finished and she decided to add the quote.

One interesting detail from the Billboard story is Parton is the most marketable country artist in the world, according to a 2017 Nielsen survey. She has a “cross-cultural, multigenerational fandom” unlike any other celebrity.

“How can she appeal to so many different kinds of people who we’re told should really hate each other, but they all agree on her?” said Jad Abumrad, the host of the “Dolly Parton’s America” podcast. “We talked to these fervent Dolly fans, from Appalachian queer kids to Brooklyn hipsters to [conservative] people in the South. Everyone sees her as theirs.”

Abumrad’s explanation? “I say this with humility and as someone who is not a believer: There’s something very Christ-like about her.”

How artists came out in support of the Postal Service

Credit: (top, left to right) Futura, Edel Rodriguez, (bottom, left to right) AliRae Aguirre, Recycled Propaganda

A number of artists voiced their support for the U.S. Postal Service after Trump admitted last week he was blocking funds to the USPS to make it harder to vote by mail.

Street artist Futura, who posted the Postal Service logo with American flag stripes, actually used to work for the Postal Service. He wrote on Instagram, “As a former postal worker who loved to work the graveyard shift, I will always support the USPS. Thank you for the job you and your coworkers continue to do everyday in these terribly troubled times.”

Following outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor and Trump ally who was appointed to the job in May, said Tuesday the USPS would suspend changes to mail service until after the election.

Here are the final five Mississippi flag designs

Mississippi’s flag commission unveiled its top five flag designs Tuesday. The designs include several flags with magnolia blossoms as well as stars representing Mississippi statehood. The yellow star made from five diamonds represents the Choctaw community, according to the Clarion Ledger. Thoughts? The final design is expected to be picked on September 2.