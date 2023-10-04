Traditional attack ads don’t work on Trump and sometimes backfire, Republican group finds
Plus: Will Congress pass regulations for A.I. in political ads?
Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…
Traditional attack ads don’t work on Trump and sometimes backfire, Republican group finds
Will Congress pass regulations for A.I. in political ads?
Meghan Thee Stallion’s mental health PSA is about checking in on your friends
Scroll to the end to see: What books LaVar Burton wants you to read. 📚
Welcome to YELLO, a newsle…