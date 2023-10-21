Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Trump says he’s sold nearly 2 million MAGA hats, but like…

Recent digital ads promoting a signed, commemorative two millionth MAGA hat. Credit: Trump campaign

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is currently running a promotion for the chance to win a signed, commemorative two millionth “Make America Great Again” hat, but based on how fast he sold his first million hats, it might be awhile before his campaign actually crosses the threshold.

Ace Specialties, the Lafayette, La., company that produces MAGA hats, said in 2017 it planned to ship its millionth MAGA that summer, but two years later, in 2019, the campaign was still running the promotion. So what I’m basically saying is don’t be surprised if the 2 millionth hat doesn’t get here until 2025.

The landing page for a chance to win the two millionth MAGA Hat. Credit: Trump campaign

Trump designed the MAGA hat himself, his son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote in his memoir Breaking History, and at first, the campaign sold about $8,000 worth of hats a day. After Kushner and then-campaign manager Brad Parscale began spending $10,000 daily on Facebook ads to promote the hats and compete against knockoffs, that figure grew to $80,000 per day, enough to cover “most of the campaign’s overhead costs” during the 2016 race, Kushner wrote.

MAGA hats don’t seem to be flying off the shelves as fast this year, though. Federal Election Commission records show the Trump campaign has paid Ace Specialties only about $54,000 this year so far and Facebook data shows the campaign has spent less than $15,000 to advertise the MAGA hat promotion since it started running on Meta platforms earlier this month.

