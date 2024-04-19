Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Trump’s campaign has an official seal of approval and it’s asking for a 5% cut of all fundraising to use his name and likeness

Biden’s leaning on swing state voters to make the case he’s sharp and better suited than Trump

Digital ad transparency tools suck, report finds

Scroll to the end to see: the hottest, dumbest phone you’ve ever seen

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the second day of jury selection on Tuesday. Credit: C-SPAN

Former President Donald Trump has opened up a new revenue stream.