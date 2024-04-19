Trump’s campaign has an official seal of approval and it’s asking for a 5% cut of all fundraising to use his name and likeness
Plus: Digital ad transparency tools suck, report finds
Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…
Trump’s campaign has an official seal of approval and it’s asking for a 5% cut of all fundraising to use his name and likeness
Biden’s leaning on swing state voters to make the case he’s sharp and better suited than Trump
Digital ad transparency tools suck, report finds
Scroll to the end to see: the hottest, dumbest phone you’ve ever seen
Trump’s campaign has an official seal of approval and it’s asking for a 5% cut of all fundraising to use his name and likeness
Former President Donald Trump has opened up a new revenue stream.