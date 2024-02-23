Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Please, won’t you help this man?

Trump’s checks, Biden’s emails, and the art of getting credit

See how the U.K. government rebranded its website for King Charles III

Scroll to the end to see: the property once owned by Bob Ross Inc. that just went on the market.

Please, won’t you help this man?

Former President Donald Trump is unemployed, barred from doing business in the state he once called home, and bleeding money. Please, won’t you help this man?