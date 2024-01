Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Trump’s running a contest to meet him at Mar-a-Lago

These states are introducing A.I. laws ahead of November’s election

Funny messages on electronic signs on the highway are going away. Here’s why.

Scroll to the end to see: some of my favorite pieces from Pharrell Williams’s FW2024 collection for Louis Vuitton.

Trump’s running a contest to meet him at Mar-a-Lago