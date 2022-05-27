Share

Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton rolled out two posthumous projects from their late men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh this week.

Louis Vuitton’s pre-spring 2023 menswear collection was “conceived” by Abloh, the fashion house said, and carried out by longtime collaborators and creative team. The collection includes 43 looks inspired by music students and concert goers.

Louis Vuitton also put out 47 Nike Air Force One editions as part of an exhibition for their collaboration with the sportswear brand. Made with the Louis Vuitton insignia on materials like leather, crocodile, and faux fur, the shoes are now on display at an exhibition at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn through Tuesday.

Credit: Louis Vuitton

Earlier this year, 200 pairs of the shoe — officially called the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh — were auctioned at Sotheby’s. They brought in $25 million, and proceeds went to the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund for fashion industry students of African and African American descent.

A limited number of nine of the designs will go on sale beginning in June starting at $2,750.