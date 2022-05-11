Share

Emblem of Space Delta 1's 533rd Training Squadron. Credit U.S. Space Force via Gizmodo

The U.S. Space Force is still very much a thing under the Biden administration. In fact, the newest branch of the U.S. military has locations in California, Colorado, and Florida, and it’s already grown a universe of some of the dopest unit insignias you’ve ever seen.

Gizmodo rounded up a list of the best unit logos and emblems, and my favorite is the skull in a plumed Roman-style space helmet from the 533rd Training Squadron, a California unit known as the “Centurions” and “Generation One of the United States Space Force.”

Top left to right: 1. 18th Space Defense Squadron, 2. Space Delta 2, 3. 20th Space Surveillance Squadron. Bottom left to right: 4. Space Delta 12's 3rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, 5. National Security Space Institute, 6. 55th Combat Training Squadron. Credit U.S. Space Force via Gizmodo

Other designs show a guardian lion peering out over the Earth, a glove that shoots lightning bolts, and a tiger with a sword. Incredible stuff.

It’s all an upgrade from the cartoon-style designs that former President Donald Trump’s campaign used to poll supporters on what they’d like to see on merch in 2019. The emblem that most closely resembles one of Trump merch designs, though, is for the 11th Delta Operations Squadron, which shows a delta blasting off with two red laser contrails (below, top left).

Top left to right: 1. 11th Delta Operations Squadron, 2. 319th Combat Training Squadron, 3. 392nd Combat Training Squadron. Bottom left to right: 4. Forrest L. Vosler Noncommissioned Officer Academy, 5. Space Delta 4's 10th Space Warning Squadron, 6. 62nd Cyber Squadron. Credit U.S. Space Force via Gizmodo

On Twitter, response to the insignias has been mixed, with reactions ranging from “f**king cool” to complaints they look like a high school mascot logos or ‘80s action cartoons. What do you think?

