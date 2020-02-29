We didn't get any original art from Obama "Hope" artist Shepard Fairey's 2020 endorsement

And it’s probably a good thing, because it would have been obsolete a day later.

Artist Shepard Fairey formally endorsed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president Saturday, the day of the primary in Fairey’s home state of S.C. Buttigieg finished in fourth place in the state and dropped out Sunday.

Unlike in 2016 and 2008, Fairey’s support did not come with original art. The image Fairey used in his post was of a “Vote” poster he previously created.

obeygiant I support @pete .buttigieg for President because I believe he has the vision, intelligence, temperament, diplomacy, and personal history of public and military service to make an incredible leader. Mayor Pete has progressive policy positions on improving infrastructure, taxing the ultra-wealthy, combating climate change, and reforming the criminal justice system, plus he has the communication skills to unite people behind his vision! I think Pete Buttigieg has the ideas, energy, and moral character to defeat Donald Trump.- Shepard⁠

Fairey does not have immediate plans to make a new endorsement, his spokeswoman said.

“Shepard is looking to Super Tuesday to inform his future decisions,” Victoria Yarnish, supervising director for Obey Giant Art, told Yello in an email Monday.

Fairey has previously backed multiple candidates who are still in the race. In 2016, he endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and in 2017, he told me that he especially liked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Yello was the first to report that Fairey was leaning towards Buttigieg in June 2019. Fairey was listed as a co-host for a Buttigieg campaign fundraiser in Hollywood in August 2019.

Fairey is known for his Obey Giant street art campaign and brand, and for political work including his “We The People” series and his “Hope” portrait of former President Obama, which was released before Super Tuesday 2008. To support Sanders in 2016, Fairey created a poster for a concert-rally featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers.