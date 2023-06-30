What I really think of the 2024 Republican logos

Hey, it's Hunter. This is Voice Notes, which is just a chance for me to talk about some items that didn't make it into my final story, things that were left on the cutting room floor.

And now that the Republican primary is largely, the field is largely set, I wanted to take a look at all the design we're seeing so far outside the campaigns and what it says about the state of political design and Republican politics right now.

As I've said before, to me the field it's overwhelmingly neutral and under-branded, you know, obviously there's a lot of limitations that Republicans deal with because they are communicating a more traditional visual aesthetic to a more traditional audience.

But I think that there's more to it than just that because even when you compare the 2024 field to the 2016 field, which was the last time the party had an open primary, even then within the restrictions of keep it red white and blue, you see a lot of diversity in how those candidates back then chose to visually convey themselves and their campaign.