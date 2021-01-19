What it means that Joe Biden’s Inauguration won’t look like any inauguration we’ve seen before

The 59th Inauguration will be unlike any before, and it’ll look a lot different too. Also in this week’s issue: Tracie Ching made this official Inauguration concert poster

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday. Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Traditionally, there’s a predictability to the visuals of American inaugurations. Every four to eight years we get photos of the outgoing and incoming presidents together at the White House, and photos of a packed rostrum and parade route. But not in 2021.

The 59th Inauguration was always going to look different, with social distancing restrictions because of the virus. But President Donald Trump’s refusal to respect America’s transition traditions and the 1/6 attack on the Capitol mean this year will be unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Rather than a crowded National Mall, we’ll see an empty Washington under military lockdown. The Washington Metro isn’t even releasing a commemorative SmarTrip card this year. It’s an Inauguration over Zoom in the aftermath of a violent domestic attack.

The Biden Inaugural Committee paid homage to this year’s unusual ceremony with a public art display on the National Mall to represent everyone who couldn’t attend because of the pandemic. America United: Field of Flags includes nearly 200,000 American, state, and territory flags. On Monday night, the Mall was lit up with 56 pillars of light for every state and territory.

Inaugurations are “family photos” moments in American history. The images from these days are remembered for years to come, like family Christmas cards or wedding photos of democracy. We won’t soon forget what made this year’s different.

Tracie Ching made this official Inauguration concert poster

Artist Tracie Ching — known for her visual style inspired by Victorian- and Civil War-era ephemera as well as for her 2019 “For The People” poster for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign — contributed an official poster for the Inauguration’s “We The People” concert held on Sunday.

The $50 poster shows President-elect Joe Biden and Harris with a golden flag background. It was offered exclusively to donors who bought tickets to the digital concert, which included performances by Cher and Fall Out Boy.

Speaking of Inauguration musical performances, still to come is the National Anthem by Lady Gaga on Wednesday, as well as performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Then, on Wednesday night, musicians including Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake are scheduled to appear at the Inauguration’s “Celebrating America” primetime special.

Biden’s Inauguration merch has a special designer collection and lots of 46s

Biden’s online Inauguration shop feels like a continuation of his campaign merch. There’s a special designer line, the “Believe in Better” collection, which features a tie dye sweatshirt by Gabriela Hearst and friendship bracelets by Roxanne Assoulin (very Obama-era throwback). Joe Perez contributed a $105 “United America” hoodie to the collection, with graphics on the front, back, and both sleeves.

Joe Perez “United America” hoodie

There are no fewer than 10 items on sale that include the number “46.” They’ll be fine as long as Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t become No. 46 sometime between now and the swearing-in.

There are also two official Biden Inauguration masks: one with the “46” logo and another with a close-up of the Biden Inauguration seal.

Also, let it be known that there is a $1,200 commemorative silver medallion. Wowza. If that’s too pricy, try the $65 bronze one.

The Museum of London just acquired the inflatable “Baby Trump” balloon

Credit: Jane Scanlan/Flickr

The Museum of London has acquired the orange inflatable “Baby Trump” balloon designed by Matt Bonner that first flew at a London protest when Trump visited in 2018.

There’s no date on when the museum plans to first display the balloon, but director Sharon Ament told the London Evening Standard that they’ve had their eyes on acquiring it since 2018.

“We hope the baby’s place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Mr. Trump – but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate,” the museum said in a statement. “Most of all we hope the Trump Baby serves as a reminder of the politics of resistance that took place during Trump’s time in office.”

This 160-foot-long work of art is heading to the Brooklyn Museum

Credit: Nick Cave and Jack Shainman Gallery

Truth Be Told, a 160-foot long work that artist Nick Cave unveiled for Election Day, is getting a permanent home at the Brooklyn Museum.

The giant-sized black vinyl letters were meant as a statement in support of racial justice after George Floyd’s killing. The piece was first installed on the outside the School, a gallery in Kinderhook, New York. Local official said the work was a sign and violated local regulations, but Cave argued it was artwork and thus allowed to stay up, according to the New York Times.



The Brooklyn Museum will install Truth Be Told this spring.