Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

What social media “platform retreat” could mean for the election

For Black History Month, the Biden campaign is going full promises-made-promises-kept mode

How Nikki Haley’s closing out her ad campaign in South Carolina

Scroll to the end to see: the custom Cadillac Biden once leased.

Programming note: I’ll be off for part of next week celebrating our nation’s presidents. Send me your favorite presidential trivia. — Hunter

What social media “platform retreat” could mean for the election