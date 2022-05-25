Share

Current state tourism department logos. Credit: via state department websites, compiled by Hunter Schwarz

All 50 states have some version of a tourism department. They put out ads and visitor guides, and in some cases, their logos act as de facto logos for the state.

This week, a viral tweet rounding up state tourism logos went mega viral on Twitter. I found the graphic came from a 2012 Reddit post and most agencies have since changed their logos, so I went through state agency sites to source their current logos and arranged them in alphabetical order above.

Now check out how they’ve evolved since 10 years ago:

What do you think? Which states are the most improved? Which states had it and lost it?

Here are three thoughts I had:

When it works, it works: Logos that have been around longer accrue more familiarity, and some go on to become popular symbols, like New York’s “I ❤️ New York” logo (1976) by Milton Glaser. When these logos work, they work, and you don’t want to mess with them, including logos from Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Virginia kept the concept but changed the fonts and moved the ❤️ for its well-known “Virginia is for Lovers” logo and campaign. You can do folksy without being corny: A lot of states try to lean into their charm and folksiness, but that can get a little ~live, love, laugh~, if you know what I mean. New logos from Georgia and West Virginia show there’s a way to look welcoming and small town while still coming across as contemporary, though. I don’t hate the sans serifs: I know it’s become a meme to joke about fashion brands all swapping out their serif logos for sans-serif ones. That was my first thought when I saw the sans-serif logos from Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, and New Mexico. They’re simple and strong, though, and I really like them.

Subscribe to 𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖. You’ll never look at politics the same way again: