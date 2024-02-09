Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

What the Paris 2024 design director told me about their Olympic medals

There’s a virtual march against big oil companies in retirement funds and the pics are A.I.

The CDC’s new anti-smoking PSAs will leave menthol cigarettes scared and shaking

Scroll to the end to see: how much the FCC’s maximum fine will be after ruling Thursday to ban A.I. voices in robocalls.

Credit: Paris 2024

When medalists return home after competing in the Olympics this summer in Paris, they’ll bring a piece of the city back with them. Embedded in the medals for the 2024 Games is a piece of the Eiffel Tower.