What the Paris 2024 design director told me about their Olympic medals
Plus: There’s a virtual march against big oil companies in retirement funds and the selfies are A.I.
Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…
What the Paris 2024 design director told me about their Olympic medals
There’s a virtual march against big oil companies in retirement funds and the pics are A.I.
The CDC’s new anti-smoking PSAs will leave menthol cigarettes scared and shaking
Scroll to the end to see: how much the FCC’s maximum fine will be after ruling Thursday to ban A.I. voices in robocalls.
What the Paris 2024 design director told me about their Olympic medals
When medalists return home after competing in the Olympics this summer in Paris, they’ll bring a piece of the city back with them. Embedded in the medals for the 2024 Games is a piece of the Eiffel Tower.