Why a pro-DeSantis super PAC is going after Nikki Haley on China

A Trump novelty t-shirt maker’s case is before the Supreme Court and the Justices were basically like, why are you here?

From the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets, the 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms were made for you and me

Screenshot from the ad “Dangerous” criticizing Nikki Haley over China. Credit: Never Back Down

The race to be the leading Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump is starting to get interesting.

With the field thinning since former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out on Saturday, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is now tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa at 16%, according to an NBC News/Des Moines Register poll of likely Republican caucusgoers released this week. Trump leads with 43%.

Haley has benefitted from her debate performance, and, due to the increased attention paid to foreign policy since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, her credentials as the former ambassador to the United Nations.

When asked who would do the best job handling the war, the poll found Haley at 22%, second to Trump, at 52%. On the campaign trail, Haley responds to questions about everything from health care costs to big government by pivoting to foreign policy.

It’s clearly Haley’s strong suit relative to the field, and the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down is taking it seriously. The group is out with a $2.5 million ad buy for a new spot hitting Haley on China that’s airing on broadcast TV in Iowa and New Hampshire and on national cable.