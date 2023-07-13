Hello, in this issue we’ll look at why so many male politicians are flexing their muscles and going bare chested. Scroll to the end to see the campaign about drag, the founding, and the First Amendment.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’ bicep

Is it just me, or is it getting hot in here?

To prove they have the strength and stamina to handle today’s pressing challenges, politicians are taking their shirts off or bragging about their feats of strength. Politico dubbed it “fit boy summer” after presidential wannabes started touting their fitness achievements, like Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who finished in sixth place at a 5K on the 4th of July, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who posted a clip playing tennis to Twitter, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who shared video doing shirtless pushups in jeans.

If one’s bench max determined leadership capacity and electoral fortunes, we’d currently be in the middle of President Martin O’Malley’s second term with Vice President John Delaney. Instead, these CrossFit candidates are trailing Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump, who believes exercise will kill you. Still, the impulse to flex in politics today is informative: