Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

You have one unread message from Biden and Trump

Democrats have booked eight times more presidential ad reservations than Republicans

Most people aren’t looking for news on social media but they’re seeing it anyways

Scroll to the end to see: inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII championship rings 🏈

You have one unread message from Biden and Trump

You have one unread message. Credit: joebiden dot com and donaldjtrump dot com

Artificial intelligence chatbots are popping up across the web, and their design has influenced the look of the latest fundraising tools on the Biden and Trump campaign websites.