The 2023 U.S. Postal Service flag stamp. Credit: USPS

The U.S. Postal Service announced its 2023 U.S. flag stamp Monday: a straightforward depiction of the flag above the word “Freedom” written in all caps in a tall, sans-serif font in Pantone’s Cool Gray. “The manner in which the text is positioned suggests the endurance of freedom as a core value,” the…